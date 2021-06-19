Agricultural growers buy Alicante water

Linda Hall
NEGRATIN RESERVOIR: An earlier photo when levels were higher Photo credit: Jesus Alenda

AGUAS DEL ALMANZORA supplies irrigation water for 24,000 hectares of fruit and vegetables that are grown in the open-air.

Following the suspension of the July transfer from the Negratin reservoir, the company has had to turn to the desalination plant in Torrevieja (Alicante) to acquire 12 cubic hectometres of irrigation water.

The agricultural growers, who described their situation as “desperate” to the local Spanish media, are now paying 75 cents for a cubic metre of irrigation water, an all-time high.

To add insult to injury, they said, their counterparts in the Guadalquivir, Jucar and Segura basins are sometimes paying less than 10 cents.

Aguas del Almanzora, which supplies both irrigation and domestic water, had to juggle supplies to ensure that growers have at least a minimum for their spring and autumn crops.

“Owing to the current drought we expected the Negratin water to be cut in June, but fortunately the El Portillo reservoir sent water and we stretched it a little further,” said Aguas del Almanzora’s vice-president Fernando Rubio.


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

