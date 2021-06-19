Abused Pregnant Woman Rescued by National Police in Madrid

OFFICERS of the National Police have rescued a pregnant woman who was being held and threatened by her partner at her home in the Madrid district of Carabanchel, a spokesperson for the Higher Headquarters of the Madrid Police informed Europa Press this Friday, June 18.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the events occurred in the morning of Thursday, June 17, after receiving a call to 091 where a citizen alerted that he had seen a woman throwing a handwritten note out the window asking for help. When the police arrived at the scene, around 6:50 a.m., they could hear the screams of the victim, and given the refusal to open the door, they had to enter by force.

At that moment, the alleged assailant jumped out of the window, being intercepted in the building’s garage after hitting and injuring several officers. The woman, a 44-year-old Peruvian, said that her partner had her locked in the house and that he had taken her mobile phone, leaving her without access to any source of communication. In addition, that night he had attacked her with kicks and punches even in the belly and tried to suffocate her several times.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The officers found numerous doses of narcotic substances in the house as well as tools for the sale of the same and several boxes of cartridges from a firearm. For all these reasons, this 41-year-old Spanish man was arrested as allegedly responsible for a crime against public health, illegal detention, mistreatment and attack against an officer of the authority.