Who are Vera and District Lions?

A CUSTOMER in the Vera and District Lions charity shop in Turre recently asked what the Lions did.

“She was surprised at how much we do,” said the Lions’ Ceri Normal.

The Vera and District Lions Club were formed in 2011 and are an English-speaking club.

They belong to Lions Clubs International, the largest humanitarian support organisation in the world, and their aim is to help within the local community where they can and with International Lions projects, Ceri explained.

Vera and District Lions cover a large area and support organisations and individuals in need from Albox to the coast and from Sorbas to Cuevas del Almanzora.

They work very closely with the local foodbanks and assist with the loan of equipment including wheelchairs, walkers and other aids.

The Lions also continue to support Asprodalba, who help people with disabilities at their centre in Vera and they support the local children’s homes ,especially with donations at Easter and Christmas.

There is also a new Charity Shop in Turre high street that is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 till 2pm.

For more information, check the Lions’ Facebook page while readers interested in joining the club or becoming a “Friend of Vera Lions” should contact [email protected] by email.