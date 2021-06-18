Traffic cuts for Friday June 18 in Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar…
List of streets in Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar and Benajarafe that will be closed to traffic throughout the day on Friday June 18.
Vélez-Málaga
– Existing site in Calle Felipe El Hermoso, in front of Velevisa (parking area), due to clearing of vegetation.
– Calle Pedro Luis Frenech from 8.30 to 13.30 hours, due to road works.
– Calle Santiago Valle from 8.30 am to 10.00 am, due to lift unloading.
– Calle San Francisco (height Casa Cervantes) (parking area), due to the installation of a container.
– Calle Molino Velasco (parking area), for pruning of Althenia.
– Calle José Beltrán Niño de Vélez (parking area), due to painting of Gavinet II building.
– Avd Villa de Madrid service road towards Velez (parking spaces) from 7.30 am, due to road painting.
– Calle Martillo, due to danger of landslide.
Torre del Mar
– Calle Ruta de la Miel from 8.00 to 12.00 hours, due to road works.
– Calle Pintor Cipriano Maldonado, towards Vélez-Torre del Mar and exit from Calle Puerta del Mar to the Tomillar roundabout, due to road works.
– Calle Ros Alférez (parking area), due to painting work on the Ros building.
– Calle Jábega (parking spaces), due to painting of the Bahía building.
– Calle Levante (parking spaces), due to façade painting in Levante building.
Benajarafe
– Calle Apolo (parking spaces), due to painting of the Apolo building.
As reported by Axarquia Plus
