Traffic cuts for Friday June 18 in Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar…

List of streets in Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar and Benajarafe that will be closed to traffic throughout the day on Friday June 18.

Vélez-Málaga

– Existing site in Calle Felipe El Hermoso, in front of Velevisa (parking area), due to clearing of vegetation.

– Calle Pedro Luis Frenech from 8.30 to 13.30 hours, due to road works.

– Calle Santiago Valle from 8.30 am to 10.00 am, due to lift unloading.

– Calle San Francisco (height Casa Cervantes) (parking area), due to the installation of a container.

– Calle Molino Velasco (parking area), for pruning of Althenia.

– Calle José Beltrán Niño de Vélez (parking area), due to painting of Gavinet II building.

– Avd Villa de Madrid service road towards Velez (parking spaces) from 7.30 am, due to road painting.

– Calle Martillo, due to danger of landslide.

Torre del Mar

– Calle Ruta de la Miel from 8.00 to 12.00 hours, due to road works.

– Calle Pintor Cipriano Maldonado, towards Vélez-Torre del Mar and exit from Calle Puerta del Mar to the Tomillar roundabout, due to road works.

– Calle Ros Alférez (parking area), due to painting work on the Ros building.

– Calle Jábega (parking spaces), due to painting of the Bahía building.

– Calle Levante (parking spaces), due to façade painting in Levante building.

Benajarafe

– Calle Apolo (parking spaces), due to painting of the Apolo building.

