Torrox will host two important All Terrain events in September.

Several months have passed since Torrox hosted the third round of the Campeonato Extremo de Andaluca CAEX 44 2021. The event will take place on September 18 and 19, according to Málaga Motor Magazine, and will be held in Torrox.

This year’s Iberian King will hold it’s third meeting of the season on September 17, 18, and 19, at the same circuit, under the organization of Club Torrox Extremo and Club Deportivo Team Zapatito 44. This will be the first time that this has happened, following the test that took place at the Circuit Les Comes and the one that will take place this weekend in Soria.

A high level of preparation is required for this off-road competition, which is also based on the Extreme 44 modality and will be held under the auspices of Spain’s Automobile Federation. Off-road vehicles will be divided into three categories: Category A “Free”, category B”Modified”, and category C “Series/UTV.”

All of the lovers of motorsport in general, and off-road racing in particular, will be paying attention to Torrox during the next few days as a result of this.

As reported by Axarquia Plus

