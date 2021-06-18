Torrox approves free buses for residents.

THE Torrox plenary session approves that buses are free for residents.

The plenary of Torrox Town Council has approved this Thursday the modification of the Tax Ordinance Regulating the Tax for the Provision of Public Transport Service, establishing that the service is free of charge for residents in the municipality.

The measure was defended by Treasury delegate Paula Moreno and received the Popular Party’s sole vote in favor.

The councillor defended the local government’s firm commitment to the measure, saying, “We are aware of municipal technicians’ reservations about not knowing how many people will use the service in the future, but we also understand how critical it is to provide high-quality public services, which we have been working on for six years, including the urban bus service.”

Moreno said that the project was necessary “encourages the use of public transportation, which results in a reduction in pollution by avoiding the circulation of a large number of private vehicles and the associated parking problem, which is particularly acute during the summer months.

“With all of this, we hope to improve our neighbours’ quality of life by promoting more sustainable and ecological modes of transportation and encouraging the census to reach 20,000 residents.”

As reported by Axarquia Plus

