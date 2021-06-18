Police Raid Apartment in Madrid Where Young People Bought Drugs

OFFICERS of the National Police in Madrid have dismantled a point of sale of drugs located in the neighbourhood of Orcasitas where young people, including minors, came to purchase narcotic substances, with a large number of buyers waiting their turn to acquire the drug reported this Friday, June 18, the Higher Headquarters of the Madrid Police in a press release.

As reported by 20 Minutos, the operation has ended with the arrest of three people belonging to the same family as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health. Various types of substances, knives and prohibited weapons were intervened in the search carried out in the house.

The investigations began at the beginning of this year when the police from the Usera-Villaverde district police station verified the presence of a large number of young people who were forming a line waiting their turn at the gates of a farm gate. They detected that their presence was related to the distribution of narcotic substances in a house that functioned as a point of sale for drugs.

After several months of complicated investigations at the beginning of this month, a search was made in the apartment in question. Inside, the officers seized about 750 grams of hashish, more than 100 grams of marijuana and about 20 grams of cocaine. In addition, numerous bladed weapons, two detonating pistols and a taser were also located and seized.