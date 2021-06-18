Mr. Benz takes the 2021 E53 AMG Cabriolet for a spin

At the heart of the E53 lies an AMG-tuned 3.0-liter turbocharged l6 engine. Mild hybrid assist adds to the smoothness of the ride. The E53 is the most powerful E-Class convertible available with an engine that is capable of producing up to 429 horsepower. Mr. Benz takes us through the changes which make this smooth, tech-powered vehicle everything a Mercedes-Benz convertible should be.

“The update combines sporty driving dynamics that are the hallmark of the brand with enhanced comfort and new design features. Particularly striking are the redesigned front apron and the AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical louvres. In conjunction with the flatter headlamps and modified tail lights the overall look is now markedly more dynamic.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Brilliant Blue Magno

In a side by side comparison with older E53 models Mr. Benz notes that, “the E53 never looked that good… Looking at this, this actually looks more like a 63.” The coupé and convertible is available in a brilliant blue magno, but there is much more to the E53 than just the stunning colour.

The suspension does a good job of smoothing out rough roads, even when the aggressive Sport Plus mode is engaged. A noticeable difference can be felt between the convertible’s Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus suspension settings. The AMG Dynamic Plus Package is available for the E53, but has previously been reserved for eight-cylinder models. The Race drive program includes a Drift Mode as well.

The brilliant blue magno makes its way into the interior of the vehicle in the form of attractive ambient lighting. “The interior is also thoroughly enhanced: the Widescreen Cockpit, the new AMG Performance steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions underscore its membership of the AMG family,” Mr. Benz stated about the interior.

The interior gives the E53 a tech-forward and modern feel as the massive digital instrument pant and infotainment screen offers up all the information a driver needs in a clear and sensible way. Tiny screens on the steering wheel mounted controls add the final modern touch.

Under the Hood

Equipped with a 3.0 liter, 6 cylinder in row engine capable of producing 435 horsepower and 520 Nm of torque, this nippy little thing can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds flat. Quite impressive for a vehicle weighing just over 2,2 tons.

The top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h (155mph). The EQ-Boost mild hybrid system smooths out the start-stop operation and offers enough supplemental boost to get the E53 moving until the turbochargers kick in. Paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, which can be controlled via the steering wheel mounted paddles, it offers a smooth, enjoyable ride.

100% Car Focus

“What we do when reviewing a car is always put the car into the foreground. It’s always 100% the car focuses on what a future customer would like to see if they see this kind of video. So we are focusing on every single detail on the cars such as the entire exterior, showing all the parts in the front, the side, the rear afterwards…” Mr. Benz would then take viewers inside the car to appreciate the infotainment system, full interior and driving experience. The vehicle reviewer had some tips for those looking to purchase a luxury vehicle.

“The most important thing is to check the market first. To check the prices, to check how many have real luxury cars out there. Also it’s very important to check reviews online to see all the details regarding the drive, the interior, exterior, etc. all in all, it’s also an investment point of view buying a luxury car. So also check about these prices or how they will evaluate in the future.”

Legend Coming Soon

If the words “Gullwing doors” light up your imagination with images of a sleek, fierce little classic, dating from the 1950’s, you may be in for a treat as the iconic Mercedes-Benz 300 SL may soon feature on Mr. Benz.

“It’s one of the most iconic Mercedes-Benz ever created. Most people don’t know about any models of Mercedes-Benz, but they know this old timer SL 300 with Gullwing doors, because they have seen pictures of it.” Fans may even have the opportunity to experience some of these machines with Mr. Benz at some point in the future.