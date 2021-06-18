Rincon signs a sponsorship agreement with the Montaña Rincon Club.

This is the first time that a financial sponsorship agreement has been signed with the club, with which it has maintained a collaborative relationship over the years.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, has signed a sponsorship agreement for the season with the president of the Club Montaña Rincón, José Carlos Cañas, which was also attended by the Councillor for Sports, Antonio José Martín.

The club, which has maintained a collaborative relationship over the years through the provision of materials, actions, and other initiatives, this is the first time that an economic sponsorship arrangement has been signed.

By signing this agreement, they agree to incorporate the corporate image of the logo ‘Rincon de la Victoria, Full of Life’ into the club’s equipment (waistcoats and helmets), as well as the boat that will be used in the new sports section of Rafting, Kayaking, and Canoeing during the various activities and competitions that will take place throughout the season.

