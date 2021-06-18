Mijas Beaches Closed For San Juan

The Mijas Town Council has informed by means of a decree that the beaches of the municipality will remain closed on the Night of San Juan.

THE Mijas Town Council has informed by means of a decree that the beaches of the municipality will remain closed on the night of San Juan, specifically from 10pm on June 23 to 8am on June 24.

A decision that the Consistory takes by virtue of the provisions of the Order of the Ministry of Health and Families of May 7, 2021, whose article 20.1 establishes that “in health alert levels 1 and 2 it is recommended not to celebrate parties, festivals, pilgrimages or other popular or traditional festive activities while the epidemiological situation continues.”

In this way, the officers of the Local Police and the rest of the competent municipal areas will ensure compliance with this measure, which affects the Festival of San Juan for the second consecutive year.

From the Consistory, they ask neighbours and visitors for maximum collaboration in compliance with the rules, which only pursue the welfare and safety of citizens.

The news comes as the Local Security Board of Malaga City has met on June 16 to coordinate the security operation that will take place on the beaches of the city and its surroundings on the night of San Juan. The meeting was chaired by the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, and the Deputy Delegate of the Government in Malaga, Teófilo Ruiz.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, on the part of the Local Police, in addition to the 153 officers who will be on the street for the regular afternoon shift on the 23rd, 72 more will be added to cover the centre and the east and west coasts between 9.00pm on the 23rd until 6.00am on the 24th. The City Council will also have reinforcement in the firefighter’s personnel and a score of Civil Protection volunteers.

