Work begins to improve ​​the Maria Zambrano Park in Velez-Malaga.



Work begins to improve the children’s area of ​​the Maria Zambrano Park in Vélez-Málaga.

Jess Pérez Atencia, first deputy mayor of Velez-Malaga and Antonio Ariza, councillor for the environment, presented this Thursday morning the start of the improvement works to be carried out in the children’s area of the Maria Zambrano park in Velez-Malaga.

The town’s first deputy mayor, Jess Pérez Atencia, stated that “as part of our ongoing effort to develop parks and gardens throughout the municipality, we are announcing today a new initiative spearheaded by the Department of the Environment.”

Since my colleague Antonio Ariza took over, a specific emphasis has been placed onwork being done in the areas dedicated to the municipality’s children”.

According to Atencia, “this is a component that will significantly improve the safety and hygiene of the youngsters that use this facility.”

I’d want to express my gratitude to my colleague Antonio Ariza for the work he’s been working on these children’s areas and the significant improvements they’ve seen.

Antonio Ariza, the councillor for the environment, claimed that “work is going to commence on the installation of continuous rubber in the Mara Zambrano park’s children’s section.”

With these enhancements, we will add another attraction to Mara Zambrano, a renowned park in Velez-Málaga”.

The mayor stated that “this step entails concreting the entire playground’s play area and then installing continuous rubber paving with various colored designs.”

Additionally, the playground will be painted and refurbished”.

“This measure is part of the plan to rehabilitate parks that the Environment Department is implementing and that will gradually expand to include many more,” Ariza explained.

“Once again, this government team, along with their councillor, will fight to improve and modernise all of our parks. All we ask is that we use and care for them responsibly”.

As reported by Axarquia Plus

