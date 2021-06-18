Malaga Allocates €2 Million for Families Affected by Covid Crisis

MALAGA City Council takes a new step in its commitment to respond to the needs of thousands of families affected by the economic crisis as a result of covid-19. In this case, the Council has agreed to purchase basic and essential staple products worth €2 million for the next two years and there is the possibility of an extension of two more years. Goods that will be destined for people and families in a situation of economic precariousness.

According to the details provided this Friday, June 18, from the Consistory, these products will be delivered to the families that are cared for by the Social Rights Area through the Community Social Services Centers and will be distributed among users through the distribution entities. For the contracting of these supplies, two lots have been established with the financing of €1 million each. The first of them affects the Centro, Este, Ciudad Jardin, Bailen-Miraflores and Palma-Palmilla districts; the second, to Cruz de Humilladero, Carretera de Cadiz, Churriana, Campanillas, Puerto de la Torre and Universidad-Teatinos. In each batch, the allocation for this year is €250,000, a figure that will increase to €500,000 in 2022, to which another €250,000 will be added in 2023.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, the intention is that the purchase agreement is formalized with a single company for each of the lots, with the same firm being able to be awarded the two lots. This is an initiative that already joins those approved for the reinforcement and coverage of basic food for the most vulnerable families and that have a budget of €2.6 million, which is estimated to benefit 14,000 families. Meanwhile, the Local Government has approved this Friday, June 18, the extraordinary public call for grants aimed at non-profit associations and entities for a safe return to activity. It has a reserve of €250,000. These subsidies are intended to help minimize the economic effects that the health crisis has produced. Entities may develop measures that guarantee a safe return to their daily activities. In this sense, the money will finance the purchase of surgical masks, FFP2 and FFP protective masks, PCR kits, rapid diagnostic kits, swabs and protective glasses.

