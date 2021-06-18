Madrid Proposes Benefits For Pregnant Women and New Mothers

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has proposed benefits of 500 euros per month for pregnant women and new mothers under 30 years of age with incomes below 30,000 euros per year.

Diaz Ayuso is seeking re-election to lead the Capital’s autonomous community as well as positioning herself to become leader of the opposition Partido Popular (PP).

Up to 14,000 women in Madrid each year could be eligible for the benefit and it would require an investment of 250 million per year in the public purse.

“We are going to help the women who need it most with 14,500 euros for each child born in the Community of Madrid as long as the mother has been registered here for at least ten years,” Diaz Ayuso said on June 17.

“All pregnant women up to 35 years of age will have priority in the VIVE plan, and for all mothers -without age limits – who are unemployed, a specific job bank, training plans and educational support for those who decide to study will be available.

“Spain has one of the lowest birth rates on the planet: an average of 1.2 children per woman,” she added, saying that statistics show “the majority of Spanish women would like more children.”

“One of the biggest problems our country has is that this issue never seems to be at the forefront of politics or government programs. Maternity protection will be one of the most important axes of this legislature. The premise to achieve this is clear, whoever wants to have a child in the Community of Madrid should not have difficulties that make him renounce this desire,” she said.

“The economic deterioration and demographic deterioration feed off each other. As there is no future, they do not have children; since they do not have children, there is no future. We have to break that spiral. True feminism is to help women of all ages, whatever their life project, not to confront them against men,” she added.

