Organisers confirm that Lattitude Festival WILL Go Ahead.



Latitude Festival will take place next month, organisers said, with the industry ‘all guns blazing’ from ‘Freedom Day.

The rave will take place in Henham Park, Suffolk, from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 July and will feature performances by Kaiser Chiefs, Rudimental, and Rick Astley.

Managing director of Festival Republic Melvin Benn said he ‘can see no reason’ why the much-anticipated weekend cannot go ahead as planned after the Government pushed back lifting lockdown restrictions. Mr Benn told Radio 4’s Today Programme that he’s ‘very certain’ that Latitude will go ahead, adding: ‘I can see no reason why we shouldn’t be planning to go ahead from the 19th onward.’ He said: ‘It’s certainly our industry’s view that we are all guns blazing from the 19th onward and we are now of the view that we need to be told not to go ahead as oppose to where we were, waiting to be told that we could go ahead. ‘It is our view that the Prime Minister has told us we can go ahead now.’

