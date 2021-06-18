Latest On Ryanair, Easyjet, Tui And Jet2 Travel Green List

ACCORDING to very latest reports, there will be a further 10 countries added to the travel green list, including Spain and Italy.

ACCORDING to very latest reports, there will be a further 10 countries added to the travel green list, including Spain and Italy, Lancs Live reports. Spain, France, Italy and USA are all on the amber list, meaning travellers must quarantine on their return to the UK.

Whilst the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against travel to amber list destinations, the UK Government is also telling people to avoid travelling to amber locations if possible.

Chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, Paul Charles, was among people in the travel sector who expressed their anger when Portugal was moved to the amber list last week.

Mr Charles said: “Portugal and other countries such as Malta, Morocco and Grenada should be on the green list” but decisions on restrictions were “highly political, not based on data at all.”

The government will be updating the travel green list on June 24, with early reports suggesting that as many as 10 nations could be added to the green list.

Malta and the US look like good bets to be included on the list, as well as Lanzarote, Tenerife, Menorca, Majorca and Ibiza.

Mexico and Poland are also candidates, as well as Italy, Germany, Jamaica and Finland.

The current green list includes Israel, Gibraltar, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

