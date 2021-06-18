Kanye West Blames New Girlfriend For Lack Of Media Attention

Kanye West is said to be disappointed the world’s media is not focused on his new relationship with Irina Shayk – and he blames her.

“Kanye literally through the news of him dating again would-be front-page news. He envisioned news channel breaking into their coverage to announce that Kanye was in a new relationship. He expected Vogue and other fashion magazines to be calling begging him to do a cover and is very disappointed that this hasn’t happened. Instead, everyone is talking about Jennifer Lopez and Ben,” a source told American gossip site Radar.

“Kanye has a huge ego. He thinks of himself as a global newsmaker. What he still hasn’t come to terms with is the fact that it is Kim who generated most of the news and excitement around him. Without Kim, his media power has diminished dramatically. Naturally, he is blaming Irina for this, and not himself. Irina is a totally different person to Kim. She doesn’t tip off the photographers and doesn’t stage photographs. That isn’t her style,” the source said.

Another source added, “Kanye feeds off the attention and he isn’t getting as much with Irina than he did when he first started dating Kim.”

Kayne and Kim are still locked in a divorce battle.

