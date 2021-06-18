Juanma Moreno Sidesteps The PP’s Monarchy Debate

The President of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has sidestepped a debate within his party about the role of the King and the proposed pardons for 12 Catalan separatists.

Speaking on June 17, Moreno rowed back on comments made by his Madrid counterpart Isabel Diaz Ayuso who said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would make Felipe VI an “accomplice” if the king was compelled to sign the pardons.

Moreno said the Partido Popular could accommodate diverse opinions.

“This is a very diverse party, very plural. I don’t want to comment on Ayuso’s words. But the fact that the King sanctions the laws does not make him the author of the laws. The King knows what his duties are. That the King signed the pardons would not make them the author of those pardons,” Moreno said.

“We must all avoid violating the image and figure of the King. In a country as complex as ours, given the figure and the principle of neutrality that the King has, we must preserve as much as possible. We all have to make an effort to always leave the King out of our political disputes,” he added.

Moreno said that he is against the pardons because he thinks the separatists will re-offend.

“If the independentistas told me that with the pardons the whole movement of confrontation and anger against the independence movement would end forever, it would be necessary to think about it. But when we know that those gentlemen condemned with all the guarantees by the Supreme Court do not regret it and will probably repeat their offenses, it is not useful. That is the problem we have right now,” he said.

