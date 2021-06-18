Guardia Civil Seizes More than 3,000 Marihuana Plants in Sevilla

THE Guardia Civil of Carmona in Sevilla has undertaken the dismantling of a large marihuana plantation in a residential area of ​​the town, detaining three people and investigating two others.

According to the Guardia Civil, the officers of the Carmona post learned that in the Pradollano urbanisation of the town there could be a large marihuana plantation, detecting a plot frequented by several cars and lorries. The officers found that the plot was intended for the production and processing of marihuana, with 10 greenhouses and facilities equipped for the growth of plants.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, during the search of the facilities, the officers found a laboratory dedicated to the testing and mixing of different cannabis sativa seeds, the ultimate aim of which would be the distribution and subsequent sale of the different types of variants; and another room for drying, which there were two pellet stoves and several destemming machines to quickly separate the buds from the plants.

As a result of the operation, a total of 3,028 marihuana plants were intervened, which once cleared and prepared for sale would have accumulated a total weight of 30 kilos. Officers have arrested three people, including the president of a cannabis association in Sevilla, meanwhile, two others are being investigated for various crimes against public health. The detainees were placed at the disposal of the Court of Carmona.