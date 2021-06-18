Fuengirola Reinstalls Bathing Platform for Elderly on San Francisco Beach

THE Fuengirola City Council has once again installed the bathing area adapted for the elderly on San Francisco beach. The beaches councillor, Javier Hidalgo, has indicated that this platform, which has different elements to facilitate access to water, will remain in place until September 30 in said location, which is the most suitable on the coast to host this service as it is one of the most central stretches of beach that suffers the least from the waves. The bathing platform is located every summer on the San Francisco de Fuengirola beach, because as the mayor has pointed out, “its location is ideal for the placement of this element since it is an environment where hardly any waves are registered and, in addition, it is one of the most central in the city”.

As reported by Fuengirola Town Hall, the platform is divided into three spaces: an area that has 22 seats semi-submerged in the water so that those who use them can sit down and cool off. The main focus of this installation is so that the elderly can swim safely and, if they get tired or notice some kind of danger, they can grab onto some ropes that are between the buoys and thus feel totally safe which is made up of railings attached to the ground and go practically from the shore to the water, so that people can enter and exit comfortably and easily. “Improving the life and well-being of our elders is one of the priorities of our mayor and of this government team. For this reason, the City Council of Fuengirola launches one more year, the adapted bathing platform for the elderly on the beach San Francisco, which since 2018 can be enjoyed in this area every summer, “explained Hidalgo.

The beaches councillor has also explained that it is an element that is municipal property, “but every year its installation, maintenance throughout the season and its subsequent uninstallation and cleaning are put out to tender, which in this case has involved an investment of €17,424, with VAT included”. Hidalgo has encouraged “all the elderly in the city, as well as the people who visit Fuengirola this summer to make use of this facility, which is available on the beach in San Francisco to facilitate bathing and we invite everyone to do so and to enjoy this space designed specifically for them”.

