Daredevil Alex Harvill, 28, Dies During Practice For World Record 351ft Motorcycle Jump. image: Twitter

Daredevil Alex Harvill, 28, Has Died While Practising For The World Record 351ft Motorcycle Jump.

A RENOWNED daredevil has died after a horrifying crash that happened during a world record practice jump attempt at an air show. Stuntman Alex Harvill died on Thursday, June 17, after slamming into a dirt mound at the Moses Lake Airshow in Washington, US.

The biker, from Ephrata, Pennsylvania, United States, was thrown over his handlebars and tumbled forward before coming to a stop. He died as a result of the serious injuries he suffered during the shocking accident, according to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office report.

Local newspaper, the Columbia Basin Herald, said Mr Harvill appeared to have been thrown over the handlebars, losing his protective helmet during the crash.

Organisers of the Moses Lake Airshow originally said Harvill had been taken to hospital with injuries, but a spokesman from the local police later confirmed he had died.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones,” the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. His wife, Jessica, who was at the air show with their sons, said before the crash that he had spent the past two weeks preparing for the stunt, but had not yet jumped the ramp prior to Thursday’s first attempt, the Columbia Basin Herald reports.


Harvill was a professional motocross racer who also held two previous motorcycle jump records. He worked on a farm as a separate day job and listed stunt performer Evel Knievel among his inspirations.

He had shared his building excitement on Instagram for the latest record attempt, including images and videos of the ramp being built.

