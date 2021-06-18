Rincon de la Victoria maintains its support for CUDECA Cancer Foundation.

Rincon de la Victoria maintains its support for CUDECA Cancer Foundation to continue with the care of users of the municipality.

The Department of Social Welfare has awarded the foundation a grant of €30,000 to meet its operating costs.

This year, Cudeca has aided more than 50 residents of the municipality.

The Cancer Care Foundation (Cudeca) met with Elena Aguilar (Cs), the town council’s second deputy mayor and councillor for Social Welfare, to express their gratitude “for the dedication and assistance received so that they can sustain their care in the municipality,” according to the Foundation.

This assistance is made possible through a collaboration agreement and a grant of €30,000 “which enables us to give the highest quality palliative care to the municipality’s residents.

“Cudeca has cared for 704 individuals in Rincón de la Victoria since 1992, 53 of whom relate to the year 2021,” Aurea Peralta, CUDECA’s head of institutional relations and corporate social responsibility, said.

Additionally, the councillor expressed gratitude to CUDECA “for their effort and courage, particularly in the last year, when they have not ceased assisting those in need.”

“Our commitment is to continue improving patients’ living conditions through this free integrated and multifunctional care service provided by CUDECA in Rincón de la Victoria, ensuring that each patient receives the essential care to live a life of quality and dignity,” Aguilar stated.

CUDECA

Cudeca has a variety of care and assistance programmes that provide continuous care based on the needs of the situation and the individual.

Cudeca’s teams are made up of palliative care specialists including physicians, nurses, psychologists, social workers, and physiotherapists. They attend to every element of the patient’s treatment while respecting their wishes and preferences.

Cudeca provides care in patients’ homes, as well as in its own hospitalisation unit and day and rehabilitation centre.

As reported by Axarquia Plus