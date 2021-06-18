Coronavirus Causes Highest Death Toll in Andalucia in Last Four Decades

THE coronavirus pandemic last year left Andalucia with the highest number of deaths registered in the community since 1975. This is evidenced by the data made public this Thursday, June 17, by the Andalucian Institute of Statistics (INE), which includes the provisional figures corresponding to 2020. In the region 78,160 deaths were recorded throughout the past year, a number that represents an increase of 10.9 per cent compared to 2019.

With this increase, the mortality rate in Andalucia stands at 9.2, although it remains below the national average. In addition, the pandemic has brought with it a decrease in the number of births in the community, which have fallen by 6.5 per cent in the last year. This decrease in births was already taking place before the arrival of the coronavirus, but it has been exacerbated by this circumstance. For all these reasons, the community registered negative vegetative growth, the difference between births and deaths, that is, 13,254 more deaths were recorded than births.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the number of deaths in Spain increased by 17.7 per cent during 2020, in the context of the pandemic. Specifically, in 2020 492,930 people died in Spain, the maximum since 1941, in the post-war era. By months, the increases in deaths in March and April stand out, of 56.8 and 78.2 per cent, respectively, compared to the same months of the previous year, coinciding with the worst moment of the pandemic. The number of deaths increased in all the autonomous communities. The largest increases occurred in Comunidad de Madrid (41.2%, with 66,583 deaths), Castilla-La Mancha (32.3%, 25,761 deaths), Castilla y León (26.0%, 36,177 deaths) and Catalonia (23 , 5%, 79,685 deaths), according to data collected by Europa Press.

Andalucia registered 78,160 deaths (+ 10.9%), Aragon 16,680 (+ 22.5%), Asturias 14,550 (12.9%), Balearic Islands 8,562 (+ 7.1%), Canary Islands 16,416 (4.2%, the autonomy with less increase), Cantabria 6,459 (+ 7.4%), Valencian Community 48,600 (+ 10.4%), Extremadura 13,060 (+ 16%), Galicia 32,822 (+ 5%), Murcia 12,237 (+5.8 %), Navarra 6,663 (+ 19.7%), Basque Country 24,238 (+ 12.4%), La Rioja 3,699 (+ 17.5%), Ceuta 649 (+ 20.9%) and Melilla 601 (22, 4%).