Chrissy Teigen Wants Oprah To Rescue Her Reputation

Chrissy Teigen is apparently hoping Oprah Winfrey will agree to a Meghan Markle-style interview to rescue her reputation amid a growing number of bullying claims made against the former model.

“Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth. Chrissy is a fighter and believes that she is such an excellent communicator that there isn’t a mess she can’t talk her way out of,” a source told the “Naughty But Nice” podcast.

“Every news outlet in the world has contacted Chrissy about getting her first on-camera interview, but Oprah is her first choice. If Oprah can forgive Chrissy, then so can the nation,” the source added.

Earlier this week Teigen, a model and TV presenter, shared a lengthy blog post to publishing platform Medium and described the last few weeks as “VERY humbling”.

In her latest apology, shared with her 13.5 million social media followers, Teigen said “not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past”.

The 35-year-old said she is “truly ashamed” of some of her old tweets.

She said, “There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humour. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

Teigen said she was insecure, “In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities. Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core.

“I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. My goal is to be so good that my kids will think this was all a fairy tale. Not the fake good. The good that has the best intentions, the good who wakes up wanting to make her friends, family, her team and fans as happy as possible,” she added.

