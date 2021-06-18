No Masks Outdoors In Spain From Next Saturday!

Spain’s PM. Pedro Sanchez has announced the end of masks outdoors from next Saturday, June 26.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sánchez said in Barcelona that he will hold an extraordinary Council of Ministers on Thursday to approve the end of the use of the mask outdoors from Saturday, June 26. “We will enjoy life on the street again without a mask. We are approaching normality without conditions, said the head of the Executive, stating that this coming weekend will be the last with a mandatory mask.

“I would like to start this intervention by making a very important announcement for the 47 million compatriots in our country. I would like to tell you that we are going to hold an extraordinary Council of Ministers next Thursday and in which we are going to propose that the mask is not mandatory in free spaces from Saturday, June 26, “said Sánchez.

The Junta de Andalucía has been quite cautious in recent weeks in regard to the issue of the end of the use of masks. In fact, the Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, pointed out just yesterday, Thursday, June 17, that until “the end of July or mid-August” he did not contemplate that the mandatory use of the mask as a tool to prevent infections could be relaxed. That decision has now been taken away from the regional government.

This a breaking news story, please check later for updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.