England Draw 0-0 with Scotland At Euro 2020 Group D Match Held At Wembley.

England and Scotland battled fiercely to a draw in a passionate Euro 2020 group encounter at a wet Wembley. England had the best chance with John Stones’ header against the post from a corner which was the closest to a goal.

This was the first time the two teams have played each other since the qualifying stages of the World Cup in 2017.

The two mens’ teams last faced each other at a major tournament in Euro 1996. The game ended 0-0, with Scotland impressing and England disappointing. Fans poured out of Wembley at full time, and public figures on both sides of the border have reacted to the Wembley clash.

Stephen O’Donnell saw a low shot saved for Scotland, who have now claimed their first point of the competition. England, for whom Mason Mount poked a shot wide, are on four points and well placed to seal a spot in the last 16.

It will go down to the last round of games in Group D, with England level on points with the Czech Republic, who drew 1-1 with Croatia earlier on Friday.

Gareth Southgate’s side next faces the Czechs at Wembley on Tuesday, with Scotland taking on Croatia – who have one point – at Hampden Park the same day.

