BREAKING NEWS: England Draw 0-0 with Scotland At Euro 2020

By
Ron Howells
-
0
England Draw 0-0 Scotland

England Draw 0-0 with Scotland At Euro 2020 Group D Match Held At Wembley.

England and Scotland battled fiercely to a draw in a passionate Euro 2020 group encounter at a wet Wembley. England had the best chance with John Stones’ header against the post from a corner which was the closest to a goal.

This was the first time the two teams have played each other since the qualifying stages of the World Cup in 2017.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The two mens’ teams last faced each other at a major tournament in Euro 1996. The game ended 0-0, with Scotland impressing and England disappointing. Fans poured out of Wembley at full time, and public figures on both sides of the border have reacted to the Wembley clash.

It will go down to the last round of games in Group D, with England level on points with the Czech Republic, who drew 1-1 with Croatia earlier on Friday.

Gareth Southgate’s side next faces the Czechs at Wembley on Tuesday, with Scotland taking on Croatia – who have one point – at Hampden Park the same day.


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here