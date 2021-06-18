Autumn promise for the Costa Blanca

COSTA BLANCA hoteliers admitted that they are resigned to a poor summer season.

But they are confident that, barring last-minute setbacks, it will be the last when they fail to make a profit.

Toni Mayor, president of Hosbec, the association which represents the Valencian Community’s hotel industry, announced that the sector could already see the first signs of recovery.

Speaking during the association’s General Assembly held recently in Benidorm, Mayor said hoteliers accepted that this would be their second summer season without British tourists.

At the same time, demand from the national market and the introduction of the EU’s Covid passports on July 1 would bring tourists back to the Costa Blanca, the Hosbec president predicted.

“The second half of the year will bring better results,” Mayor said.

“These were the 15 most difficult months we have ever experienced,” he added.

They had been a humbling experience, not least because the pandemic and its consequences were so unexpected, Hosbec’s president pointed out.

“But we are leaving this behind us now,” Mayor said.

As well as approving the association’s 2021 accounts with a €1.8 million budget, the General Assembly also heard the results of a CaixaBank report suggesting that the hotel and accommodation sector will return to profits from 2022 onwards.