Adios ponytail!

JOHN AND VIV SUTCLIFFE have been PAWS-PATAS volunteers since 2012.

During this time they have seen how hundreds of cats and dogs from the Los Gallardos shelter have been safely delivered to “furever homes” in Spain and overseas.

More recently, after taking 28 months to create his Neanderthal look, John decided to donate his locks and raise much-needed funds for PAWS-PATAS.

“John looked a little wary before allowing his ponytail to be removed but wife Viv was only too pleased to give it one swift snip and commence the shearing!” PAWS-PATAS’ acting vice-president Chrissie Cremore revealed.

John raised a whopping €500 which is going towards the constant renovation requirements at the shelter, for which the Executive Committee extended their thanks and appreciation.

“It’s amazing what people do in order to raise money and help us,” Chrissie declared.

“We welcome all wacky but safe ideas, so keep them coming” she enthused.

The acting vice-president also thanked Michael White, founder of geckografix.guru for bringing PAWS-PATAS into the modern world with a fresh and innovative website for free.

“Check out the www.paws-patas.org website to see for yourselves,” Chrissie said.

“And don’t forget,” she added, “PAWS-PATAS wants to help you – as you help us – with our Information Centre in Turre which adjoins our revamped outlet and is open from Monday to Saturday between 10.30am to 1.30pm.”