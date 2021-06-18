We asked and our readers answered: 95 per cent say Shamima Begum should NOT be allowed back into the UK.

MORE than 95.6 per cent of our readers think that Shamima Begum should not be allowed back to the UK.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Based on the results of our online survey as well as the comments received on our social media, more than 95.6 per cent of the readers who responded think that she should not be allowed back, following a new pleas from the former Daesh bride to return to her ‘home’ in the UK.

One reader said “Absolutely not! She has shown no remorse whatsoever about the atrocities committed by those she supported. She should be tried for treason if she ever sets foot in the UK.”

Another added “No way! She knew exactly what she was going to do over there.”

Very few showed any support for her, although one response read “She should be given another chance. She lost her baby. That’s a big karma.”

Earlier this year critics accused Shamima Begum of faking her new western look to help her win her court battle to return to the UK.

Ms Begum, 21, showed off her new look, posing for photographers at a refugee camp in Syria dressed in western clothes in place of the headdress and full length clothes she was previously seen in after joining Daesh.

She was 15 when she and two other east London schoolgirls travelled to Syria to join Islamic State in February 2015.

The British government revoked her citizenship on national security grounds shortly after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Begum’s Dutch jihadist partner, Yago Riedjik, vowed in November last year that he will join her in Britain if she is allowed to return to her home country and told her to “stay strong” throughout the court procedures which she has been pressing forward with in an attempt to return to the UK.

Riedijk, 28, wed the young Daesh recruit when she was only 15 years old, a matter of weeks after she fled her home.

Thank you for reading, don’t forget to go to our website for more local and worldwide news and follow us on Facebook to stay updated.