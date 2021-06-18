60 Year Old Hiker Rescued In Mountains

A FRENCH hiker who suffered a fall on one of Benalmádena’s mountain routes has been rescued by firefighters after suffering a fall.

A French hiker who suffered a fall on one of Benalmádena’s mountain routes has been rescued by firefighters after suffering a fall. The route that the hiker, 60, was rescued on coincides with the cable car route, according to Malaga Hoy.

The hiker suffered several injuries including a fractured elbow and contusions, forcing firefighters to evacuate the woman on a stretcher, the Town Council has explained.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The rescue was part of other incidents firefighters attended this week, including a vehicle burning on the highway and a fire in a house on Terramar avenue in which seven people were evicted and transferred to a centre with five of them being treated for smoke inhalation.

The news comes as the town doubles the number of lifeguards who will monitor its beaches this summer to prevent serious incidents from occurring on its coastline. This is what the mayor, Víctor Navas, said yesterday, June 15, who presented the surveillance device “that this year is made up of 41 lifeguards this summer, from the nine watchtowers scattered along the coast, with the tools and means necessary to carry out their task of the best possible way,” Navas said.

“The objective is to avoid that there are no serious incidents on our beaches, not having any incidence these months would be the best management report at the end of the season since it would confirm the safety of our coastline”, said the mayor.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.