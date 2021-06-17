World’s Third Largest Diamond Found in Botswana

Botswana’s diamond firm Debswana has said it unearthed a 1,098-carat stone that it described as the third-largest of its kind in the world.

THE stone was found on June 1.

“It is believed to be the third-largest gem-quality find in the world,” said Debswana Managing Director Lynette Armstrong.

“This is the largest diamond to be recovered by Debswana in its history of over 50 years in operation. From our preliminary analysis it could be the world’s third largest gem-quality stone. We are yet to make a decision on whether to sell it through the De Beers channel or through the state owned Okavango Diamond Company,” she added.

The biggest diamond ever discovered in the world was the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found in South Africa in 1905. The second-largest was 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona – a diamond the size of a tennis ball, discovered at Karowe, northeastern Botswana, in 2015.

The yet-to-be named stone, which measures 73mm long, 52mm wide and 27mm thick is also the biggest gem to be found in the history of Debswana, a joint venture between the government and global diamond giant De Beers.

Botswana’s Minerals Minister Lefoko Moagi said the discovery of the stone could not have come at a better time after the Covid-19 pandemic hit diamond sales in 2020.

The government receives as much as 80 per cent of the income from Debswana’s sales through dividends, royalties and taxes.

