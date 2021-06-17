Tourism awards the Blue Flag to Algarrobo and highlights the quality of Malaga’s coastline.



Nuria Rodrguez, the territorial tourism representative of La Junta de Andaluca in Malaga, gave the Blue Flag to Algarrobo Mayor Alberto Pérez Gil this Thursday morning.

Rodriguez stated that “these distinctions are a testament to the quality, safety, accessibility, and sustainability of our coastline, which undoubtedly contributes to the enhancement of our brand as a tourist destination for the upcoming summer season.”

This season, Malaga set a new record for the number of Blue Flags awarded, with 39 out of 137 in Andalusia (34 for beaches and 5 for marinas), in addition to the prizes for sustainable vessels (2), which are held exclusively by this province this year.

“We have more than doubled the quantity of flags in two years.

When we came to power, Malaga had only 22 awards, and we have worked closely with the local governments to reverse this trend.

Now, we can see the fruit of this labor in the form of the record we set this year “‘He stated.

In this regard, he commended the algarrobeo councilman for “continuing to uphold the high standards that have gained us this recognition year after year, ensuring that visitors who visit us feel this beach to be an excellent and safe area to spend a few days.”

As a result, he reminded that the Regional Ministry, directed by Juan Marn, will renew its plea for aid for environmental recovery and sustainable coastal use this month in order to continue rehabilitating the Andalusian coast.

In the previous call for applications, these monies totaled nearly half a million euros for the province of Malaga.

Rodrguez emphasized the continued importance that travelers have on safety while selecting a destination for a few days’ rest.

“Undoubtedly, the image of a safe destination is critical for tourists, which is why the Regional Ministry has been working on the ‘Andaluca Segura’ mark, which we launched last year and which beaches can also rely on.”

As reported by Axarquia Plus