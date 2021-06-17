Three People Injured In Collision Between Three Cars In Seville

Three people have been injured in a traffic accident registered early this morning, June 17, on Avenida de la Paz in Seville.

Three people have been injured in a traffic accident registered early this morning, June 17, on Avenida de la Paz in Seville, according to Emergencias 112, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

The event took place around 7:30am when several residents alerted the coordination centre of a collision between three cars near the health centre, Junta de Andalucia reports.

Local Police officers of Seville and the health services of the Board have travelled to the scene of the collision and transferred a man and a 51-year-old woman to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital. In addition, a third injured man, 53, has been referred by other means to the same hospital.

Due to the collision, there have been retentions in the area and one of the traffic directions was cut off during the operations.

The news comes after a multiple-vehicle collision on Saturday evening (May 15) in Dos Hermanos, in the province of Sevilla, left five persons injured – one of them in a serious condition.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Fire Brigade, a traffic patrol of Guardia Civil, and Local Police patrols, to the incident at Km2 on the A-8032 road connecting Bellavista with Dos Hermanas.112 reported receiving a call just before 10.30pm saying that three passenger vehicles had been involved in a collision and were in need of medical assistance at the scene.

