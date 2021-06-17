Thieves Use Prams To Steal €6,900 Of Clothes

Laura Kemp
Image - Malaga Local Police

POLICE in Malaga are warning of an increase in shoplifters using prams to steal clothes from shopping centres.

In the last three months, officers from the Research and Protections Group (GIP) of the local police in Malaga have confiscated a total of 740 stolen objects worth more than €6,900.

According to police and Diario Sur, thieves have been using prams, with or without a baby, to hide clothes including one incident on April 7 where officers discovered 21 stolen items in a pram worth €135.50.

On May 17, officers also identified two people involved in at least four thefts over the previous month. Their investigations have led police to carry out 51 operations during the last three months, leading them to sanction 91 people, 17 of whom were underage, and arrest another six.

The news comes as National Police officers in Malaga have reportedly arrested two women, aged 20, and 26, of Croatian nationality, who they say are alleged members of one of Europe’s most active criminal gangs, specialising in breaking into, and stealing from, empty properties.

Officers had launched an investigation in the Malaga and Torremolinos areas after a sharp increase had been noticed in thefts from empty properties in those two particular zones, which is what led them to catch the two young women as they were making their getaway after raiding a house in the La Barriguilla district of Malaga capital, on June 5.


 

