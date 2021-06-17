The PSOE of Rincón de la Victoria proposes to grant scholarships to obtain a driving license.

The Socialist Municipal Group at the Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall has proposed providing scholarships to young people between the ages of 18 and 25 for the purpose of obtaining a driver’s license.

According to the Secretary General of the local PSOE, Antonio Sánchez, “the Town Hall, as the administration closest to the citizen, must show sensitivity to the needs of its citizens and be in tune with them, as well as making possible, as far as possible, financial aid so that our young people are equipped with the necessary tools to carve out a future in this competitive world”.

“One of these necessary and fundamental tools to be able to access the complex world of work is to obtain a driving licence and not all of our young people have the economic capacity to be able to afford the high cost that this entails,” said Sánchez.

The motion details that the granting of scholarships to obtain driving licences should be established on the basis of the following criteria:

– Young people between 18 and 25 years old.

– Total amount of the grant: 300 euros

– In order to obtain the grant, only the young person’s income will be taken into account, and their income must not be higher than the minimum interprofessional wage and they must have obtained their driving licence in the current year 2021.

– Limitation to 40 grants per year, with a financial endowment of 12,000 euros, which may be increased in subsequent years.

As reported by Axarquia Plus

