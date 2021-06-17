Spanish wine maker, Miguel A Torres, has appeared in Food & Wine’s first annual Game Changers list. The influential magazine says it is “celebrating the people, products, organisations and movements that have had the most meaningful impact on the way we eat, drink and live right now.”

TORRES, together with Jackson Family Wines in California, created International Wineries for Climate Action, a group of wineries focused on reducing carbon emissions across the wine industry, the magazine notes.

“Ecology was always a part of our philosophy. We live from the earth, and we are also a family-owned company, so this combination always led us, and still does, to care for our land and resources. Not just for this generation, but also for future generations,” Torres told the magazine.

“Between 2008 and 2019, we also reduced our CO2 emissions by 30 per cent per bottle and our plan is now to reach 55 per cent per bottle by 2030, becoming ‘climate positive’ by 2050.

“Practically every vine grower in the world was already noticing climate change three decades ago, as vines are very sensitive to temperature shifts. We need to drastically decarbonise our world economy to contain the increase in global temperatures, and this requires the participation of all: governments, countries, sectors, individuals. We have to work together,” he added.

Food & Wine editor Hunter Lewis said, “We are thrilled to debut this first annual list and share the stories of so many inventive, creative, and forward-thinking people and organisations. Their innovations are creating positive changes by empowering home cooks with new tools and more sustainable products and by modelling more equitable workplaces and supporting local communities. These people and companies inspire us, and they also inspire future change makers to do great things.”

