SEVILLA FERIA in 2022 will have two celebration days. The celebration will begin on the second Sunday after Holy Week, on May 1; and it will end on the following Saturday, May 7. So the non-working day of Labour Day passes to Lantern Monday, the festival will have a national holiday in the beginning, and the local festival of San Fernando’s Day which takes place on May 30 will be moved to Wednesday.

As reported by Diario Sevilla, the socialist government has put forward the proposal to put to a vote the two local holidays planned for 2022: May 4 for lantern week and June 16 which celebrates the day of Corpus Christi. The initiative has had the support of Adelante Sevilla but the rejection of PP, Cs and Vox, who preferred that the holiday of the feria be placed on the day of the patron saint of the city.

The mayor of Sevilla, Juan Espadas, and his team has always defended that the proposal follows the tradition maintained in the previous mandate of offering the possibility to Sevillians of having a local holiday at the April feria, a measure that enables family gatherings to enjoy this time for celebration and that has been very successful in the years prior to the pandemic, as demonstrated by the large influx of the public to the feria grounds during that period. The trend since the lantern week normally takes a long format, that is from Saturday to Saturday, and the majority of residents of the province and nationals mostly attend the feria during the last weekend.



