Ryanair Sues UK Government Over Traffic Light System

Ryanair has teamed up with the Manchester Airport Group (MAG) to sue the UK Government over its travel traffic light system.

THE airline has filed legal papers at the High Court calling for transparency over the government’s travel measures with other airlines expected to join the legal action, according to Reuters.

The companies are arguing that the British Government should be clearer about how it categorises countries after relatively low infection rate countries including Spain and Portugal were placed on the amber list for travel.

Ryanair and MAG told Reuters: “The current opaque way that decisions are being made is undermining consumer confidence to book summer holidays and makes it impossible for airports, airlines and other travel companies to plans for the recovery of international travel.”

The government said: “We recognise this is a challenging period for the sector, as we seek to balance the timely opening of international travel whilst safeguarding public health and protecting the vaccine rollout.”

Several UK travel companies have criticised the government’s handling of international travel measures and are claiming the action are jeopardising jobs and the economy.

Meanwhile, it was today revealed that people that have been fully vaccinated in the UK may be able to travel quarantine free to amber list countries this summer.

