A recent three day official visit by a delegation from Seoul saw relationships strengthened between Spain and South Korea.

THE South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a major annual economic forum in Spain

Addressing the inaugural dinner of the three-day event in Barcelona, Moon proposed that the two countries spearhead preparations for the post-coronavirus era via a win-win approach.

He joined King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for dinner with their respective spouses on June 15 and had separate meetings with Sánchez to discuss recovery plans.

Prime Minister Sánchez highlighted the great opportunities for economic, commercial and investment collaboration between Spain and the Republic of Korea saying “two countries with a strong and competitive business fabric, which we have committed to the green and circular economy as fundamental axes of the economic recovery and sustainable growth “.

During the meeting, Sánchez and Moon Jae-in have shown their agreement on the vision of how to face the great global challenges: with renewable energies, technological innovation, the digitisation of the economy and protecting the planet.

Korea is one of the countries committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, a goal it shares with Spain and both politicians inaugurated a Spanish-South Korean business forum focused on opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the green and digital economy.

Moon Jae-in’s state visit, the first Spain has received since the start of the pandemic, takes place within the framework of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which was celebrated in 2020.

