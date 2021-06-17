New Dam At The La Parrilla Mine Completed

Mining company W Resources has successfully completed the construction of a new water dam at the La Parrilla mine to resolve an issue of high-water levels and allow workers to safely regain access to high-grade ore areas.

The 500,000m3 dam is receiving water from the mine pit at a rate of 2,500m3 per hour, which will enable access to the next level of fresh ore in the next few days said the company said on June 16.

The final phase of the project to provide a permanent solution to the water issues at La Parrilla, comprising of a second dam, is currently at the design stage and is expected to be completed in later this year.

“After an arduous process we are delighted to have completed construction of the 500,000m3 dam at La Parrilla enabling us to proceed with the full-scale dewatering of the mine pit,” said Michael Masterman, Chairman of W Resources.

“This is a major milestone and importantly will lift the constraint to our mining operations enabling us to accelerate the process of regaining access to and recovery of the higher-grade ore.

“I would like to personally thank our Engineering Manager, Elías Perez who along with the whole team at La Parrilla, executed this important project on behalf of the Company in such an enthusiastic and professional manner,” he added.

La Parrilla is a large scale, low-cost, long life Tungsten and Tin Mine in Extremadura.

The site is accessed directly from the highway along a three kilometre asphalt road and is serviced by electricity and water. Importantly, the mine is located within a short trucking distance from both the Atlantic and Mediterranean ports.

