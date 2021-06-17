New British Air Purifier Offers Almost 100pc Covid-19 Protection

New British air decontamination technology can provide “up to 99.9999 per cent real-time protection” against Covid-19 in indoor spaces, say developers.

The Airora products, made by Hydroxyl Technologies Ltd, create a continuous cascade of hydroxyl radicals, which occur naturally in abundance outdoors, to deactivate dangerous indoor airborne viruses and bacteria in minutes including Covid.

The news devices will be available as wall-mounted units for use in workplaces and free-standing for homes later this year.

Here’s the science part: Hydroxyls are continuously produced in abundance in the earth’s lower atmosphere where weather occurs. There are on average more than two million hydroxyls in each cubic centimetre of outdoor air during daylight hours. While Hydroxyls occur naturally in the open air, they are generally absent in enclosed areas such as buildings.

Discovered by the UK’s Ministry of Defence in the early 1960s, the process by which atmospheric hydroxyl radicals are generated became known as the ‘Open Air Factor’. Hydroxyls are highly reactive molecules of oxygen (O) and hydrogen (H), with the chemical formula OH. They can to neutralise viral or bacterial pathogens, such as Coronaviruses, MRSA, C.difficile, E-coli, Norovirus, and Flu Virus.

Alan Mole, inventor and CTO of Hydroxyl Technologies, said, “Tests have included both airborne and surface challenges, but droplets and aerosol transmission are now recognised as the principal source of viral infections from SARS-CoV-2 and variants – this is where the real-time performance of the Airora technology shines.

“In tests, it killed all airborne pathogenic viruses and bacteria in minutes, and it does so by attacking the aerosols, there is no need to suck them through a filter,” he added.

