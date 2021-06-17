Mijas Residents Up In Arms Over Coronavirus Vaccination Queues.

Mijas residents have been up in arms and have taken to social media to complain about coronavirus vaccination queues.

The ongoing vaccination programme in Spain is progressing extremely well but it seems there are hiccups in some places. According to social media reports, residents in Mijas have been forced to wait up to 2 hours to get their jabs. But not only have they had to wait they have also been left queueing in the sun without having anywhere to sit down and rest their legs in the heat of the sun.

Mijas residents that have been attending the Las Lagunas vaccination centre have experienced long delays whilst waiting for their potentially life-saving jabs. Many people have posted on social media to say they have had long waits.

According to Sur, José Ángel was vaccinated at the Costa del Sol centre on Tuesday and he commented that: “We have suffered an endless queue, in the sun and unable to sit down. And when we have come to our turn we have seen that they were only vaccinating at two of the four enabled posts,”

The Ministry of Health of the Junta de Andalucia are responsible for the logistics of the vaccination programme in Andalucia and they have been approached by the Mijas Town Council in the hope they can provide a solution to the long wait times that have occurred.

Josele Gonzalez the mayor of Mijas has commented that: “Our priority at all times has been to facilitate the vaccination of the Mijas population, working at all times to do so, and we will continue for the good of our residents.”

The problem has been recognised by health officials, who claim that the issue is only temporary. It is hoped that the problem has now been solved.

