Mijas Felina To Raise Funds With a Charity Event In Riviera Del Sol

NEIGHBOURS and visitors are encouraged to participate in the charity day to raise funds and food for Mijas Felina.

The Councillor for Citizen Participation, Tamara Vera, encouraged neighbours and visitors to participate in the charity day that Mijas Felina is running to raise funds and food for their association. The event is next Saturday, June 19, from 1 pm to 6 pm at the Club Miraflores Restaurant in Riviera del Sol.

The activity will feature a solidarity market, live music and an open buffet for around 18 euros, 3 will go to an association that not only feeds and castrates cats from the Mijas colonies but also does important work of adoption and foster home.

“It is a group that always shows great interest in carrying out activities in which the Town Council will make a contribution of 5,000 euros within the Subsidy Program that we have been developing. Despite the whole group, they always have renewed ideas and look for new alternatives to raise funds”, affirms the mayor of Citizen Participation, Tamara Vera.

Until the end of May, Mijas Felina has neutered almost 350 cats and mediated the adoption of 187 cats. “There are many people who are not aware, do not neuter their pets and leave them in front of a door or in the garbage. We collect the kittens and try to give them up for adoption”, explains Manuela Bernardo, secretary of Mijas Felina.

For her part, Pepi Gómez, the vice-president of Mijas Felina, recalls that all those who wish to do so can become members of the association for 5 euros per month, although she emphasises the need for volunteers to help feed the colonies “and be houses for foster care, people who give affection to cats until a permanent home is found for them. That is the big problem we have”.

All those who wish to help Mijas Felina in her charity day this Saturday, June 19, can reserve a place by calling 666 294 062 or by email [email protected]

