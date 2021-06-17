MGM Arquitectos studio wins the Nerja Municipal Library design competition.

The Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre hosted the public reading of the Jury’s decision, which determined that the project presented by José Morales, María de Lara and Sara de Giles, from the nationally and internationally renowned MGM Arquitectos studio, was the winner of the ideas competition for the award of the Basic and Execution Project and Health and Safety Study, Works Management, Management and Health and Safety Coordination, for the construction of the new Municipal Library of Nerja, at Calle Iglesia no. 1, with a budget of 124. 124,025 euros, including fees and a prize of 6,050 eur

Additionally, two runner up prizes of 3,630 euros and 1,815 euros were presented to Inés Garca de Paredes and Alfonso Cano (Estudio Cano Lasso SLP), as well as three honorable mentions with no prize to Juan Mateos, Juan Pedro Medina, and Juan Manuel Zamora (Freneda & Zamora Arquitectura SLP).

The Jury members praised the winning project, which was chosen from 63 submissions by renowned architectural studios, for offering the best architectural solution, greater viability, and environmental stewardship, by maximizing the plot’s potential for use as a library, with large spaces divided into three floors, two basements, and a roof overlaid.

Additionally, they complimented the other participants, emphasizing the exceptional quality of the ideas presented and the significant work expended.

The Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, along with the councillors for Town Planning and Culture, Nieves Atencia and Gema Laguna, as well as the municipal organizations Adelante and Vox, thanked the authors of the winning idea selected by the Jury members.

“We are certain that the structure will serve its purpose and that Nerja will benefit from a new and sophisticated cultural venue in the heart of the Balcón de Europa.”

He also expressed his gratitude to the Jury members for their participation and work in evaluating the submissions.

As reported by Axarquia Plus