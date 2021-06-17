Love Island Podcast Returns With Special Guests

Love Island: The Morning After is back for 2021 and hosted once again by Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free the podcast will feature the hosts alongside famous faces and ex-islanders discussing the latest villa gossip from the night before.

As well as all the gossip and updates from the programme the podcast will include a range of regular features, plus every Thursday, it will celebrate Love Island and all of its love stories with Throwback Thursday – ex-islanders who are still coupled up as guests and reminiscing on their time in the Villa.

Kem and Arielle will also be joined by regular weekly podcast guests. Olivia Attwood will become The Morning After’s resident Agony Aunt – offering no-nonsense advice to listeners – and the Villa. Plus comedian Steff Todd will join the team with her impressions.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Presenter Kem Cetinay said, “I’m absolutely buzzing to be coupling up with Arielle again for a brand new Love Island: The Morning After for the new series and can’t wait to bring fans all the news and gossip from the Villa after a long time away!”

Presenter Arielle Free added, “We’re back! And this year you don’t just get to listen to us, you’ll get to see us as well! I’m really excited to be back for the biggest ever Love Island podcast.”

Ex On The Beach’s Jess Impiazzi has recently warned Love Island stars off having sex on the show which is filmed in Spain’s Mallorca.

Impiazzi, the former reality star came to regret the fact that she had sex on TV. She has now warned the next crop of contestants for Love Island they should not follow suit.

She starred in Ex On The Beach in 2015 and in a drunken event was recorded having sex with Rogan O’Connor. She has now spoken out to say that this could have, and nearly did ruin her Hollywood career.

Love Island: The Morning After is available on the Global Player and anywhere you get your podcasts and dropping each morning on the ITV Hub.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.