JUNE 20 sees a special La Cala de Mijas Lions Alzheimer’s and Dementia Group musical event.

Some Dementia care homes have realised the benefits of music and singing after patients responded to favourite tunes played in their day rooms.

The response was so beneficial, engendering a feeling of calm and satisfaction in both the sufferer and their families, that UK care homes began collating a catalogue of songs which triggered the greatest recognition!

Sandra Tavendale who runs the La Cala de Mijas Lions Alzheimers and Dementia Awareness hoped that showcasing these different genres of music would, not only produce a fabulous concert to raise awareness of this cruel disease but more importantly, it would be an uplifting celebration of what can still be achieved by dementia sufferers.

The opening song at a special all day music concert on June 20 at Club Miraflores will be Tell Me written by 14 -year-olds Hannah, Heidi and Matt (Overdrive) which was created in honour of a beloved grandmother with dementia.

Other artists appearing include Laura Elen, Gemma Lloyd, Nick Cripps, Costa Soul Singers A Touch of Class and Drang a children’s steel drum band.

Tickets cost €10 (of which €5 will be donated to the charity) and include a drink on arrival and two tapas are available from the Lions charity shop in Calle Torremolinos or 663 529 280.

