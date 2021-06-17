Junta Recognizes that Covid Rate is not Dropping as Expected in Malaga

THE DELEGATE of the Junta in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, has recognized this Thursday, June 17, that the Covid rate “is not decreasing at the rate we would like”, neither in Andalucia nor in the province of Malaga. Both one and the other have incidence levels higher than the Spanish average, as Navarro has pointed out, who has emphasized the situation in the region, where “there are no less than 150 cases, which is a little reference”.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, placing the rate below 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants would mean leaving high risk. This Thursday, June 17, according to the latest data updated by the Ministry of Health and Families, Andalucia stands at 177.6 cases, with what compared to the day before it has been reduced by 2.5 points. For its part, the province of Malaga is 156.2, six tenths less than the previous day. “We have to remain attentive to all measures, continue to maintain the rigour and responsibility that until now has made us progress in the solution of this health crisis,” said the delegate, advocating “to continue wearing a mask, respecting distances, complying with schedules and capacity “. “We cannot raise our guard,” she added.

Navarro has also valued that the entire province of Malaga is once again at level one alert for Covid, the lowest of the levels established by the Andalucian Government in its de-escalation, after this Wednesday, June 16, the territorial committee of experts lowered the level the Antequera health district, which due to its high rate had worsened its epidemiological situation. “Fortunately, yesterday [this Wednesday, June 16] the Health delegate and his team painted a slightly more favourable colour throughout the province,” Navarro stressed.

“However we cannot lower our guard, the virus is still among us, it continues to infect even people who are vaccinated and immunized, another thing is that it does not lead to serious symptoms that force them to go to the hospital,” she said.