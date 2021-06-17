Fines Mayor’s Son Arrested in Spain’s Almeria

In a new twist to the ongoing case surrounding the alleged irregular purchase of masks said to be worth millions of euros, the son of the Fines Mayor has reportedly been arrested.

The Diputacion are currently being investigated by the Guardia Civil due to the irregular purchase of hygienic-sanitary products at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday afternoon one of the sons of the Mayor of Fines, Rodrigo Sanchez (PP), was reportedly arrested according to unofficial sources as part of Operation Lua, as reported La Voz de Almeria.

According to the same sources the Mayor’s son will be transferred to Spain’s Barcelona and is expected to testify before the court who are investigating the case.

Óscar Liria, the third vice-president of the Provincial Council of Almeria has spent a night in the cells at the Guardia Civil headquarters in the Almeria capital. It is expected that today, Thursday, June 17, he will be passed over to the judicial authorities.

Francisco Torres is a prominent criminal lawyer in Almeria and has taken on the defence of Óscar Liria. At the moment though no information regarding the case has been released by the lawyer.


Operation Lua was launched on June 15 and 16. Officers from the UCO’s Central Operational Unit have so far made arrests in multiple Spanish provinces and carried out multiple searches. The investigation has travelled as far as Palma de Mallorca, Almeria and Girona too.

The investigation is surrounding the purchase of masks made early on in the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The estimated value of the masks in question is said to be around 2 million euros.

 


