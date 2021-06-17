Extreme 226 Kilometre Cycle Event Will Run from Granada to Almeria.

The extreme “Ruta Mozárabe Bike 226k” will run a staggering 226 kilometres from Granada to Almeria and see participants take in some stunning scenery along the Camino de Santiago.

A staggering 140 teams are set to take part in the event which will take place in June. The route will run along the Mozarabic route that links the centre of Spain with the southern ports. This route later became a base for the Camino de Santiago according to La Voz de Almeria.

The Club Deportivo Balabak have been working towards this event for nearly 3 years and they will finally see the fruition of these efforts, as the first edition is set to take place on June 19 and June 20.

The route will run a staggering 226 kilometres and will have a leg exhausting altitude gain of 4,500 metres. The event is said to be exclusive to the country and will take in some stunning scenery along the route.

The event will be supported by the Provincial Councils of Almeria and Granada, the City Council of Almeria and a fantastic 25 towns which the race route will pass through.

Town councils believe that the event will be the “Mozarab 365”, as it will bring in tourists at other times of the year too and event participants will eagerly head to check out the race route before the real thing. It is also hoped that they will return at a later date with friends and family to repeat sections of the event.

