Estepona Smart Camera Service To Control And Improve Traffic

Estepona Town Council has awarded a contract for the installation of cameras that will intelligently monitor urban traffic in the city.

THE Deputy Mayor of the Economy, Innovation and Human Resources area, José María Ayala, has indicated that the installation of these devices will allow the application of new technologies for the improvement and fluidity of circulation and immediate action in the event of traffic jams or accidents.

The successful bidder will have two months to supply the material and another six months to install the devices. The objective is to place a total of 144 cameras in 72 points of the urban area and the outskirts to control the level of traffic on the main communication routes of the municipality.

The management of the images will be centralised in the Control Centre of the Local Police Headquarters. This means that the Consistory will have the capacity to act more quickly in the event that it is necessary to alleviate the traffic of a certain area or to assist the occupants of a vehicle.

Ayala has indicated that the installation of artificial intelligence sensors will also allow controlling the areas of the city where there is a large influx of vehicles due to the concentration of residents and visitors. This will help to minimise the number of incidents, traffic jams or crimes against road safety in spaces with an important commercial, cultural or leisure activity.

The municipal head of Economy and Innovation has pointed out that this project, which will comply with current legislation on security and protection of personal data, also includes the installation of a real-time traffic visualisation and control system. Smart cameras will have a series of specific requirements depending on the intended use, such as traffic control or mobility analysis, among others.

