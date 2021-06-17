Edinburgh Dungeon Bans England Fans Ahead Of Scotland Euro Match.

Edinburgh Dungeon has banned England fans and St George flags before the Scotland Euro match which is set to be held on Friday.

Edinburgh Dungeon have banned anyone from wearing an England kit or flying the iconic flag ahead of Friday’s game. Anyone breaking these rules on Friday could be rejected from Edinburgh Dungeon ahead of the Euro 2020 game against Scotland. Edinburgh Dungeon has even threatened to use the “torturer” for anyone breaking the rules.

The Dungeon took to Facebook and revealed the new rules. They commented that: “Ok you pesky peasants… we are putting some ground rules in place for everyone this Friday ahead of the BIG GAME.

“NO ENGLAND SHIRTS, NO ENGLAND FLAGS, NO ENGLAND FACE PAINT. Basically, NO England fans, we mean, ATTIRE allowed!

“We decided that after Monday’s, erm, hiccup…we need to do EVERYTHING we can to get behind our team, our COUNTRY.

“Any rule-breakers will be dealt with by the Torturer…you have been warned!”

London Dungeon were quick to respond though and have hit back against Scotland fans. A London Dungeon spokesperson commented that: “If your surname starts with ‘Mc’ or you are wearing more tartan than a bag full of bagpipes then it is a one-way road back to Scotland for you on June 18 courtesy of the Dungeon’s Torturer.”

They also went on to add that: “In response to The Edinburgh Dungeon’s barring of Three Lions-wearing English Sassenachs ahead of the big match on Friday June 18, the world-famous attraction on London’s South Bank has launched a stunning counterattack in support of England’s bid to continue their victorious streak to top Group D.

“Whilst licking their wounds inflicted following a punishing defeat at the hands of Czech Republic on Monday, any Scottish fans who dare to try and gain entry while clad in the above-mentioned banned patriotic attire will be turned away by the London Dungeon’s resident torturer.”

